Man injured by gunfire outside bar in NE Minneapolis

A person is potentially seriously injured after a shooting in front of a bar in northeast Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to a scene at the intersection of 5th Street East and Hennepin Avenue East just outside of a nearby bar around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A man in his 40s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds was receiving CPR when officers arrived, according to a spokesperson for MPD. The man was then brought to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC).

Officials say the incident began with a fight inside a bar, which continued outside. As one of the men involved was driving away from the scene, the injured man approached his vehicle and shots were fired from the vehicle, which fled the scene.

MPD is investigating the shooting. There have been no arrests at the time of this publishing.