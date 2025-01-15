20-year-old charged with murder for Thursday shooting in Minneapolis

A 20-year-old has been charged in connection with a homicide last week in Minneapolis.

Marvel Galvaston Williams III faces one count of second-degree murder.

As previously reported, officers responded to a suspected homicide on the 1100 block of James Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. At the scene, a woman brought officers to her boyfriend, 43-year-old Rico Ronondo Rodriguez, who was on the ground with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman said that her daughter’s boyfriend, Williams, shot Rodriguez and drove off with her daughter. She added that earlier in the day, Williams’ sister had come to the house to braid one of her children’s hair but that they didn’t have enough money.

The situation escalated and the woman’s daughter called Rodriguez and said that Williams was going to come over. When Williams got to the building, he texted Rodriguez to come outside.

He told Rodriguez that they still owed his sister money and they argued for a few minutes before Williams shot Rodriguez and ran away, court documents state.

Rodriguez went back inside and fell to the ground.

Surveillance video showed Williams running from the area around the shooting scene, getting into a vehicle and driving away.