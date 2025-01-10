Minneapolis man shot inside apartment building declared dead by police

A man has died following a Thursday night shooting in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of James Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment building who had been shot. He was declared dead by police at the scene.

Police said the suspect is believed to have fired multiple shots at the man before running from the apartment before police arrived. At this time, no arrests have been made.

“Our investigators are fully dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and providing answers to his family,” said Chief O’Hara. “We strongly encourage anyone with information about this tragic incident to come forward and support our efforts to bring accountability for this family.”

The deceased man’s identity will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.