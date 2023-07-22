2 remaining puppies rescued from rubble of exploded house in Jordan

Officials say all six puppies that were inside a house that exploded Thursday night in Jordan are now accounted for.

Two adult dogs and four puppies were initially extracted from the home, but it wasn’t until two days later that the Jordan fire and police departments announced the last two puppies were found.

“They were for the most part unscathed with tails wagging!!” the Jordan Police Department said on social media.

According to police, a neighbor reported the sound of barking within the rubble Saturday afternoon, and police and firefighters returned to dig them out.

Officials believe a gas leak caused the explosion around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of First Street East. Three people were inside the home at the time of the explosion; one of them suffered minor injuries.

There was damage to a neighboring home and several vehicles, too, police said.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.