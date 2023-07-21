Jordan authorities respond to house explosion

Authorities in Jordan are responding to a house explosion on 1st Street.

A 911 call came in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday reporting a house fire, but the call was later upgraded to a house explosion, according to a spokesperson for Jordan Police Department. The home was deemed a total loss.

Police believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Three adults were inside the home at the time of the explosion, and one sustained minor injuries.

As of 9:15 p.m., two dogs were still inside the home. Police said they could hear the dogs moving around inside and are working on a rescue.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.