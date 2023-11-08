19-year-old sentenced to probation for February gun-pointing incident at North High School

A Minneapolis man was sentenced to probation in Hennepin County Court on Wednesday in connection with a gun-pointing incident at North High School in February.

Deandre Antiown Depratto Jr., 19, was sentenced to two years of probation. He also received a sentence of 11 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse but had credit for 11 days already served.

Depratto was initially charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in March 2023, according to court records.

In September, Depratto pleaded guilty to an amended charge of threats of violence in exchange for two-to-three years of probation. If Depratto completes his probation, the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minneapolis police were called to North High School around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, on a report of threats involving a gun.

Depratto was escorted out of the school after students and staff saw him take a gun out of his backpack and point it at a student in front of the dean’s office. When the dean saw this, she stepped between the students and Depratto lowered the gun, according to the criminal complaint.

The student Depratto pointed the gun at told police that he and Depratto started arguing over some dice that fell out of his pocket, and that’s when Depratto pulled out the gun.

Another dean told officers he told Depratto to give him the gun, but Depratto refused, so he left with the gun. Administrators told staff to call 911 if he returned, according to court records.

In March, officers executed a search warrant at Depratto’s mother’s house on 5th Avenue North, but the search did not yield a gun, officials say.