Charges: Minneapolis North student pointed gun at student, dean over dice

An 18-year-old is facing criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a student and dean at a Minneapolis high school last month.

Deandre Antiown Depratto Jr. was charged Friday with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

According to court documents, Minneapolis police were called to North High School at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 on a report of threats involving a gun.

Students and staff told officers that Depratto had pulled a gun out of his backpack and pointed it at a student outside a dean’s office. When the dean saw, she stepped between the students and Depratto lowered the gun, then was escorted out of the school, court documents state.

The student Depratto pointed the gun at told police that he and Depratto started arguing over some dice that fell out of his pocket, and that’s when Depratto pulled out the gun.

Another dean told officers he told Depratto to give him the gun, but Depratto refused, so he left with the gun, and administrators told staff to call 911 if Depratto returned.

A warrant application states that just this week, on Tuesday, Depratto’s family then made threats to staff at the school.

The next day, officers found Depratto at his mother’s home and searched the house but didn’t find the gun. When he was taken into custody, he refused to talk to the investigator, court documents state.

Court documents also note that Depratto had an active felony juvenile warrant on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

He made his first court appearance on the assault charge Friday morning and had his bail set at $100,000 without conditions or $20,000 with conditions. His next hearing is scheduled for March 27.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools for comment on the incident at North High School but has yet to hear back.