Minneapolis man pleads guilty in connection with gun-pointing incident at North High School

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty on Friday in connection with a gun-pointing incident at North High School, according to Hennepin County court records.

Deandre Antiown Depratto Jr., 18, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to one count of threat of violence in exchange for probation. If Depratto completes his probation, the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

RELATED: Charges: Minneapolis North student pointed gun at student, dean over dice

According to court documents, Minneapolis police were called to North High School at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, on a report of threats involving a gun.

Students and staff told officers that Depratto had pulled a gun out of his backpack and pointed it at a student outside a dean’s office. When the dean saw this, she stepped between the students and Depratto lowered the gun. He was then escorted out of the school, court documents state.

The student Depratto pointed the gun at told police that he and Depratto started arguing over some dice that fell out of his pocket, and that’s when Depratto pulled out the gun.

Another dean told officers he told Depratto to give him the gun, but Depratto refused, so he left with the gun. Administrators told staff to call 911 if he returned, according to court records.

On March 1, 2023, officers went to Depratto’s mother’s house at 810 5th Ave. North where they executed a search warrant. The gun wasn’t found, and Depratto did not leave the house during the search.

Depratto is due back in court to be sentenced on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.