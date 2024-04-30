19-year-old sentenced to 6 years for April 2023 homicide

A 19-year-old was sentenced Monday to six years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in April of 2023 in Minneapolis. He has credit for 385 days already served.

Jackson Gregory Robertson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 15.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 1500 block of Park Avenue on April 3, 2023. There, they found Antone Rico Anderson, 34, of Hopkins, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Anderson’s girlfriend told police that they were at Robertson’s parents’ home when Robertson got there and started arguing with Anderson.

Robertson threatened to shoot Anderson and told him to meet him outside, according to court documents. Anderson went outside with a knife.

Anderson’s girlfriend said she didn’t see the shooting but heard a “pop.”

Surveillance video showed Robertson running into an alley and boarding a Metro Transit bus after the shooting. Video and audio from the bus showed him talking on the phone about the shooting, court documents state.

Robertson admitted to the shooting but claimed it was in self-defense.