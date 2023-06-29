1 injured, 1 in custody after Becker County stabbing

A man is injured after a stabbing in Becker County during the early morning hours on Thursday, authorities say.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on Thursday in Pine Point at 2:27 a.m.

The victim, 34-year-old James Kettle, of Ponsford, was conscious with a wound to the chest and transported to Essentia Hospital-St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes. His condition is currently unknown.

Officials say the suspect left before deputies arrived, however they later arrested 25-year-old Marcus Lee Waybenais, of Walker, on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree assault.

Waybenais is currently in custody at the Becker County Jail awaiting formal charges, officials say.

Earlier this week, deputies were called to a shooting in Pine Point that left a man dead. The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents are not related, and they are currently searching for a man identified as 40-year-old Michael Dwayne Croud of Ogema. The shooting victim was identified Tuesday as 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids.