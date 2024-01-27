1 dead after St. Paul house fire, city’s fifth fire fatality of 2024

A person is dead after a house fire in St. Paul on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the 1600 block of Juliet Avenue around 11:15 a.m. on a report of a house fire, according to Roy Mokosso, Deputy Chief of the St. Paul Fire Department.

Mokosso said firefighters rescued a person inside and medics transported them to the hospital. They later died as a result of injuries from the fire.

The fire was quickly controlled by crews as they began their investigation. Officials determined the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental, although Mokosso added that cooking is the leading cause of fires in Minnesota and the U.S.

The fire victim’s name and age have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

This marks St. Paul’s fifth fire fatality in 2024.

