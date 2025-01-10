Warm up with warm beverages

Laurie Crowell, owner of Golden Fig Fine Foods, shares some warm beverages that you can make at home.

Homemade Chai w Cinnamon Marshmallow

6 C water

3 inch piece of fresh ginger, thinly sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

1 TB orange zest

10 whole cardamom pods

3 whole star anise pods

20 whole cloves

20 black peppercorns

1 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

12 black tea bags

2 TB vanilla bean paste

1/2- 3/4 C honey

Cinnamon Marshmallows for topping!

Bring water to a boil

Add tea bags and spices (except vanilla bean paste which you will stir in at the end). Return to a boil. Remove from heat, place lid on and let steep for15 to 20 minutes.

Strain spices out, add vanilla bean paste and honey. Stir to combine.

Mix 1 C concentrate with 1 C milk and warm to desired temp.

Top with a tasty cinnamon marshmallow and a shake of cinnamon.

Concentrate will be good in your refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Lavender Matcha Latte

2 tsp lavender simple syrup

1/2 C hot water

3/4 C milk

1 tsp Matcha Powder

lavender buds for finishing

Bring lavender syrup and milk to just barely a simmer, remove from heat and froth if desired.

Add 1 TB water to serving bowl and using a whisk or bamboo chasen, whisk until any clumps are gone. Slowly whisk in 1/2 C of hot water until frothy.

Pour heated milk into whisked matcha,

Sprinkle a lavender bud or two on top.

Honey Chamomile Latte

1 1/2 C Water

4 chamomile tea bags

1 1/2 C milk

1 TB honey

Ground nutmeg for serving

Bring water to boil. Remove from heat and add tea bags.

Cover and let steep 10 minutes.

While tea is steeping, heat up milk and honey to just about a simmer.

Strain tea, pour milk into tea concentrate.

Grate a little fresh nutmeg over the top.

