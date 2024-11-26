Routine Strength Training

By KSTP

Routine Strength Training

Routine Strength Training

Active aging expert, Kim Marie joins us to tell us how we can incorporate strength training into our routine, and she comes with a deal from 3X3FIT!

Twin Cities Live’s Black Friday deal is just $59! Regularly $89 & includes the HingeFirm Door adapter gift for first 250 orders.

USA MADE equipment includes:

  • 2 1.5 lb. weighted rings
  • 3 sets of heavy-duty tension cords with clips
  • 2 Big Daddy Clips
  • 80+ online 3X3FIT workouts
  • One-year warranty

To purchase this deal, click here.