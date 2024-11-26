Routine Strength Training

Active aging expert, Kim Marie joins us to tell us how we can incorporate strength training into our routine, and she comes with a deal from 3X3FIT!

Twin Cities Live’s Black Friday deal is just $59! Regularly $89 & includes the HingeFirm Door adapter gift for first 250 orders.

USA MADE equipment includes:

2 1.5 lb. weighted rings

3 sets of heavy-duty tension cords with clips

2 Big Daddy Clips

80+ online 3X3FIT workouts

One-year warranty

To purchase this deal, click here.