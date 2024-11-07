Owner of Love that Olive, Terri Chaffer joins us to share some of her product for the holiday season.

Recipes:

Bacon Cheese Wreath

2 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened½ cup

Smoky Garlic Mozzarella Dip

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup sliced green onions, optional

10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Optional: Italian parsley sprigs and diced pimentos for decorating

Assorted crackers

Aged White Balsamic LTO

In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, Smoky Garlic Mozzarella dip, Parmesan cheese and, if desired, onions. Stir in bacon. Cover and refrigerate 1-2 hours. Invert a small bowl in the center of a serving platter. Drop cream cheese mixture by rounded tablespoons around edge of bowl. Remove bowl. Smooth cream cheese mixture, forming a wreath. Drizzle with Aged White Balsamic. Garnish with parsley and pimento in the design of holly berries if desired. Serve with crackers.

Note: you may also use a jello mold. Be sure to put plastic wrap in the bottom of the pan first

Marinated Mozzarella

1/3 cup Sweet Cream EVOO LTO

1 Tablespoon chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1 Tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoondried basil

1 teaspoon minced chives

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 pound cubed part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 Tablespoons Aged White Balsamic LTO

In a large bowl, combine first 7 ingredients; add cheese cubes. Stir to coat. Cover; refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Before serving, drizzle with Aged White Balsamic

Holiday Brie

Premade pie crust

Sweet Cream Butter EVOO LTO

Vanilla Sugar LTO

Cherry Balsamic Sauce LTO

Brie

4 Basil leaves

3 Maraschino cherries

Honey

Directions:

Rollout pie crust. Drizzle with Sweet Cream Butter EVOO. Brush over pie crust. Sprinkle with Vanilla Sugar.

Using Christmas tree cookie cutter, cut out trees around the edge of the pie crust. Put cut out trees on a cookie sheet with parchment and place the pie crust on a separate cookie sheet with parchment.

Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes.

Put Brieona pie plate and put in oven. Bake at 350°for 10-15 minutes.

Place pie crust on platter. Put Cherry Balsamic sauce in the middle of the pie crust. Set Brieon top of Cherry Sauce. Drizzle Brie with honey (you may want to do a fancy design). Place a very small dollop of Cherry sauce in the middle. Place 4 basil leaves decoratively in the center and add 3 cherries.

Serve with extra pie crust trees and crackers.

Note: you may want to use extra pie crust to cut out more trees. Be sure to brush with EVOO and sprinkle with sugar.

Teriyaki Kielbasa Slices

1 pound fully cooked kielbasa or Polish sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices

½ jar LTO Cherry Balsamic Sauce

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

½ to ¾ bottle Pineapple Teriyaki Grill and Wing Squeeze

In a skillet, cook and stir sausage until browned. Remove from pan, discard drippings.

Add remaining ingredients to skillet; cook and stir over low heat until heated through, 2-3 minutes. Stir in sausage; heat through.

