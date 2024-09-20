Lawn & Garden Week: Garage & Shed Organization

Professional organizer, Kristen Stokes from Simplified by Stokes shares her must have products to keep the clutter organized.

Featured:

Like – It Brand Fluted Green stackable bins – these are great for storage indoors or outdoors and add a little style and color to your garage/shed. They are stackable and come in various sizes and colors and what nice about these is that there are smaller bins that insert inside that keep things in place.

Utility Stackable Bins – Love to use these in garages; they are super versatile and allow easy access to what is needed. They come in number of different sizes so you can customize them to your needs. You can mix and match and utilize the vertical space on your shelves or work benches.

Elfa Pegboard – This is a must in any garage or shed space. I will showcase just a small pegboard that will have tools/garden equipment along with some various attachments/accessories. This system can be set up as shown, or made into a large wall system complete with shelves/drawers, etc.

The Container Store Heavy Duty Sports Storage Rack – Anyone with kids, this is a must to corral all of the outdoor gear in one contained space in the garage. Everyone knows where the helmets, rackets, balls go when they are done being used.