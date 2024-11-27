Holiday Ham Recipe

Hog Farmer Mike Patterson from Minnesota Pork Board shares his holiday ham, scalloped potatoes and green beans recipes.

Holiday Ham Glaze Recipe

Ingredients:

12 ounces of Apple Butter

¼ Cup Cider Vinegar

¾ Cup Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Maple Syrup

3 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard

¼ Tsp Cinnamon

¼ Tsp Nutmeg

Directions: Bring above ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat to low and simmer 30-45 minutes. Off Heat – Mix in 2 Tbsp Butter.

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Butter

1 Small Onion, minced

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

3 cups Heavy Cream

1 cup Whole Milk

4 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

2 bay Leaves

2 tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

4 lbs Russet Potatoes, peeled and sliced thin

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese shredded from a block

Preheat oven to 350. Sauté onions in the butter over medium high heat until they begin to brown, then add garlic and sauté another 30 seconds. Add cream, milk, thyme, bay leaves, salt, pepper, and potatoes and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer about 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes are almost tender. Remove the bay leaves and thyme. Cover the top with the shredded cheese and bake until the cream has thickened, and the top is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Cool and serve.

