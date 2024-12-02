Colorful Veggie, Chicken and Bacon Fry Up

Cooking for Dads host, Rob Barrett, shares his very colorful recipe.

Ingredients:

1 inch butter

2 chicken thighs cut in pieces

2 strips of bacon, but in small pieces

1 cup colorful cauliflower, chopped

1 cup Baby Broccoli, chopped

1 cup multicolored carrots. chopped

1 cup shaved brussels sprouts

1 cup English peas (optional)

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic chopped

1 cup heavy cream

2 tsp honey

1 cup Trader Joes 4 Cheese blend ( or freshly grated Parmesan cheese)

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Chop all veggies and meats into small pieces.

2. Add butter, bacon and chicken to large pan. Cook until chicken is firm.

3. Add vegetables, onions, and garlic and cook until vegetables are just soft. About 5 mins.

4. Add cream, honey, and cheese and cook for 2 more minutes or until everything is combined.

5. Salt and pepper to taste.

6. Enjoy

