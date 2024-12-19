12 Days of Cookies: Cherry Chocolate Cookies

Twin Cities Live’s 16th Annual 12 Days of Cookies series continues with Alice Seuffert who has provided recipes every single year! She shares her recipe for Cherry Chocolate Cookies.

Cherry Chocolate Cookies

Alice Seuffert, Dining with Alice

Makes 36 cookies

Ingredients:

1 package Ghirardelli Brownie Mix

¼ cup + 2TB Flour

2 eggs

1/3 cup Vegetable Oil

⅓ cup Chopped Amarena Cherries

Chocolate Bark for dipping

Cherries or sprinkles for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350.

Mix dry ingredients and then add eggs, oil, and cherries. Stir until combined.

Scoop cookies by 1 TB (If you want larger cookies, you can make cookie scoops larger). Place 12 cookies on a cookie sheet at a time.

Bake for 8 minutes.

Once the cookies are cooled, drizzle on melted chocolate and garnish as desired.