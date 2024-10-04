Cookbook Author, Hayden Haas joins us with his TV dinner hotdish recipe.

Recipe:

1 21 oz package frozen chicken nuggets or ½ a rotisserie chicken

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 white or yellow onion, roughly chopped

1 bell pepper any color, ribs and seeds removed and roughly chopped

12 oz diced frozen potatoes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp fresh or dried rosemary, plus extra for garnish

15 oz corn, canned or fresh/frozen

1 10.5 oz can creamy roasted mushroom and garlic soup or whatever cream soup you prefer

12 oz jarred or homemade beef or chicken gravy, divided, plus extra for serving

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheese of choice

Chopped fresh chives, for garnish)



1. Prepare the chicken nuggets, if using, according package instructions. If using a rotisserie chicken or other frozen breaded chicken, shred or cut into chunks.

2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

3. In a large pan over medium heat, add half the butter, the onion, and the bell pepper, and saute for 6-8 minutes, or until the onions start to slightly brown. Add the potatoes, salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary, and the remaining butter.

4. When the potatoes are starting to brown and crisp up, add the corn, cream of roasted mushroom and garlic soup, and half of the gravy, and stir until combined. Pour into a 9×13 casserole dish.

5. Press some of the chicken nuggets into the mixture in the casserole dish so you’ll get a little chicken in every bite. Top with Monterey Jack and the remaining chicken nuggets.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until everything is bubbling with cheesy goodness.