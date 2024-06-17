Grill Recipes – MN Beef Council

We are a little over two weeks out from the Fourth of July. Kelly Schmidt from the MN Beef Council stops by with three different recipes you can make on the grill.

Grilled Onion Ground Beef Cheeseburgers Recipe

Ingredients:

· 1 pound Ground Beef (85% lean or leaner)

· 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

· 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

· 1 large onion, cut into 1/2 inch thick slices

· 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 4 white or whole wheat hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls, split

· 3 ounces shredded or crumbled cheese (such as smoked mozzarella, goat cheese, feta, blue cheese)

Directions:

1. Combine Ground Beef, thyme and garlic in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Brush both sides of onion slices with oil.

2. Place onions on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing with oil. (Grilling times for onions remain the same on gas grill.) Grill patties in center of grid, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium-heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired.

3. Place 1 burger on bottom of each bun; top evenly with cheese and grilled onions. Close sandwiches.

Kelly’s Tips:

1. Any type of sliced cheese may also be used to top burgers, including Cheddar, Swiss, provolone and Gouda.

2. Place the cheese atop the burger while still on the grill. Close grill lid and heat for 30 seconds to 1 minute to get a delicious, melted cheese effect.

Grilled Onion Ground Beef Cheeseburgers Recipe Ingredients:

· 1 pound Ground Beef (85% lean or leaner)

· 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

· 1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

· 1 large onion, cut into 1/2 inch thick slices

· 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 4 white or whole wheat hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls, split

· 3 ounces shredded or crumbled cheese (such as smoked mozzarella, goat cheese, feta, blue cheese) Directions: 1. Combine Ground Beef, thyme and garlic in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Brush both sides of onion slices with oil. 2. Place onions on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally and brushing with oil. (Grilling times for onions remain the same on gas grill.) Grill patties in center of grid, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium-heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season burgers with salt and pepper, as desired. 3. Place 1 burger on bottom of each bun; top evenly with cheese and grilled onions. Close sandwiches. Kelly’s Tips: 1. Any type of sliced cheese may also be used to top burgers, including Cheddar, Swiss, provolone and Gouda. 2. Place the cheese atop the burger while still on the grill. Close grill lid and heat for 30 seconds to 1 minute to get a delicious, melted cheese effect.

Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

· 1-1/2 pounds beef Skirt Steak, cut into 4 to 6-inch pieces

· 1/4 cup red onion, diced

· 1-15 ounce canned corn, rinsed & drained

· 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in-half

· 1/3 cup Italian dressing

· 2 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

· 2 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

* Marinade

· 2 Tablespoon vegetable oil

· 2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

· 3 Tablespoon water

· 2 teaspoon garlic, minced

· 2 teaspoon sweet paprika

· 1-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

1. Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steaks & marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

2. Combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, basil, garlic, Italian dressing, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices; season with salt, as desired.

Kelly’s Tips:

1. If a warm corn salad is preferred, combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, garlic and salt and pepper to skillet at medium heat and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add basil and Italian dressing, stir and serve.

2. Whole grilled corn on the cob can be used in place of canned. Place 4 corn cobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes, turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and let cool.

3. Always remember to carve the skirt steak diagonally across the grain of the steak.

Cowboy Marinated Skirt Steak with Corn Salad Recipe Ingredients:

· 1-1/2 pounds beef Skirt Steak, cut into 4 to 6-inch pieces

· 1/4 cup red onion, diced

· 1-15 ounce canned corn, rinsed & drained

· 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in-half

· 1/3 cup Italian dressing

· 2 Tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

· 2 teaspoon granulated garlic

· 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt * Marinade

· 2 Tablespoon vegetable oil

· 2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

· 3 Tablespoon water

· 2 teaspoon garlic, minced

· 2 teaspoon sweet paprika

· 1-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper Directions: 1. Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steaks & marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. 2. Combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, basil, garlic, Italian dressing, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. 3. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Kelly’s Tips: 1. If a warm corn salad is preferred, combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, garlic and salt and pepper to skillet at medium heat and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add basil and Italian dressing, stir and serve. 2. Whole grilled corn on the cob can be used in place of canned. Place 4 corn cobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 10 to 14 minutes, turning on all sides. Remove corn and let cool. Carefully cut corn kernels from cob and let cool. 3. Always remember to carve the skirt steak diagonally across the grain of the steak.

Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter

Ingredients:

· 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

· 1 Tablespoon steak seasoning blend

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· 8 ounces red-skinned potatoes

· 4 ounces cherry tomatoes

· 4 ounces portobello mushrooms

*Basting Sauce

· 4 Tablespoon butter

· 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

· 2 teaspoon fresh parsley

· 1.5 teaspoon garlic, minced

*Garnish

· 1 teaspoon fresh parsley

· 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

Directions:

1. Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

2. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

3. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.

*BASTING SAUCE

1. In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.

Kelly’s Tips:

1. Kabobs are a great meal to get kids and guests involved. Everyone can make their own skewer and add the meat and vegetables to their liking.

2. Add vegetables of your choice to the kabob. Adding red, green, yellow or orange peppers or onions to the kabob is a great option.

3. Kabobs are great to pair with grilled fruit, like pineapple or watermelon. They can also be paired with a leafy green salad or a bed of rice.

Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter Ingredients:

· 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

· 1 Tablespoon steak seasoning blend

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· 8 ounces red-skinned potatoes

· 4 ounces cherry tomatoes

· 4 ounces portobello mushrooms *Basting Sauce

· 4 Tablespoon butter

· 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

· 2 teaspoon fresh parsley

· 1.5 teaspoon garlic, minced *Garnish

· 1 teaspoon fresh parsley

· 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary Directions: 1. Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly. 2. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. 3. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture. *BASTING SAUCE 1. In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally. Kelly’s Tips: 1. Kabobs are a great meal to get kids and guests involved. Everyone can make their own skewer and add the meat and vegetables to their liking. 2. Add vegetables of your choice to the kabob. Adding red, green, yellow or orange peppers or onions to the kabob is a great option. 3. Kabobs are great to pair with grilled fruit, like pineapple or watermelon. They can also be paired with a leafy green salad or a bed of rice.