Rob’s Sausage, Potato and Corn Chowder

Cooking for Dads host, Rob Barrett, shares his recipe for the ultimate comfort food.

Ingredients:

1” butter

1 lb sausage

1 medium onion chopped

2 cloves of garlic chopped

a shake of crushed red pepper

1 large potato, cut into small cubes

1/2 jalapeno chopped

2 large tomatoes cut in half

1 red pepper chopped

1/2 C Apple cider

1 C corn

1 spoonful Italian seasoning

1 spoonful dried thyme

4 spoonfuls cooking sherry

32 oz chicken stock

2 spoonfuls honey

1 spoonful Better than Bullion

1/2 C cream

1 C Parmesan cheese freshly grated.

3 Sp corn starch



Directions:

1. In a large pot over medium heat melt 1” of butter, add sausage, 1/2 of the chopped onion, and garlic breaking apart sausage into small pieces. Stirring often until cooked through

2. Add a shake of red pepper, add potato pieces and chopped jalapeno. Stir for 2 minutes.

3. On a broiling pan place 2 tomatoes cut in half, sliced side down, skin side up, under broiler until skins are singed. Remove and take off skins, flip tomatoes over, add last 1/2 of chopped onions and chopped red pepper sprinkling around tomatoes. Put under the broiler again until edges are just turning black.

4. Remove tomatoes, onions and peppers, chopping with your spatula to get into small pieces. Add to pot.

5. Add apple cider, broiled corn, Italian seasoning, thyme, cooking sherry, chicken stock, honey, Better than Bullion, cream and parmesan cheese. Stir to combine.

6. Remove about 1/4 of the soup in a small cup. Add the corn starch and stir until smooth. Add back to soup.

7. Cook on low for 10-15 minutes stirring often until soup thickens.

8. Enjoy

