Roasting Tomatoes and peppers, as a meal and for canning

Cooking for Dads host, Rob Barrett shares a recipe for now – and you also can use it later by canning it.

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes

1 red bell pepper, chopped in pieces

4 cloves of garlic chopped

1 handful onion chopped

1/2 cup cream

1 spoonful honey

salt and pepper

lemon juice

olive oil

Directions:

As a meal:

1. Cut stems and tails out of tomatoes and slice in half.

2. Place tomatoes face down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with onions, peppers,

garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper.

3. Place under broiler until tomato skins turn dark. Remove from oven and remove skins from tomatoes.

4. Place back under broiler until peppers and tomatoes are just dark around the edges.

5. Remove and place in a frying pan. Add cream and honey and stir together.

6. Pour over chicken or use as pasta sauce.

For canning:

When roasting omit olive oil.

Sterilize cans and add 1 spoonful of lemon juice into jars.

Pour tomatoes and peppers into cans. Put on tops and sterilize in boiling water bath for 45 mins.

Remove and let tops seal.

To use, follow instructions above for the meal.

