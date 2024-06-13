TCL friend and hog farmer Mike Patterson and his daughter Leia gives us the recipe of her ribbon-winning no-knead crusty bread for Kids in the Kitchen Week brought to you by Coborn’s.

No-Knead Crusty Bread Recipe

Ingredients:

600 grams bread flour

12 grams yeast

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups of luke warm water

Directions:

Mix ingredients in stand mixer for 30-60 seconds. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 2 hours at room temperature. Transfer the bowl of dough to the refrigerator and let rest for two hours. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place Dutch Oven with lid in warm oven for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes shape dough into a ball on parchment paper with floured hands. Score dough top and drop it into parchment lined Dutch Oven. Bake with lid on for 25-30 minutes. Then remove lid and bake uncovered for 5 -10 minutes. Remove from Dutch Oven and cool. Slice and enjoy with butter and jam.

