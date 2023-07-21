Must-have Summer Passports

Passports aren’t just for traveling anymore. They’re for drinking beer, eating ice cream, and relaxing on a patio! TCL reporter Kelli Hanson is here with three passports you can download right now to get discounts and freebies as you eat and drink your way through Minnesota.

Hop Passport brings you to breweries, distilleries, and cideries throughout the state. Each location offers a 50% discount on your first two drinks!

With MN Scoop Passport, you can sign up to receive text links where you can then access deals on all participating ice cream shops!

Patio Passport gives you a trail of patios to visit in St. Paul! Sign up for text links and get points for prizes!