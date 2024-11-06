Mississippi Meatballs
Betsy Thompson, creator of Load of Crock, shares her recipe for Mississippi Meatballs. Plus, she shows off her crock pot liners for easy clean up!
Website: www.myloadofcrock.com
FB, Insta and YouTube- @loadofcrockwithbetsy
1 bag of your favorite frozen meatballs
1 packet of dry Ranch mix
1 packet of dry brown gravy mix
Handful of banana peppers and some of the juice
4 tbsp of cut up butter
Put all ingredients into the crock pot and place on low for 2 hours. These can be served immediately, or placed on warm after this and eaten at any time following.