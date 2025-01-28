Baking Instructor, Nancy Burgeson, shares some ideas on making mini hand pies, plus gives a recipe for perfect pie crust.

Click here for a schedule of classes with Nancy.

PIE CRUST

INGREDIENTS for 8-9 inch-deep dish pie, 2 crust pie or can be used for hand pies

1 ½ cup cold butter, cubed

3 cups flour

1 ½ tsp. salt

6-8 tbsp ice cold water

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium size cup add cold water with a few ice cubes. Set aside for later.

In a large bowl whisk together, salt and flour. Add the cubed butter using a pastry cutter or two knives

Until it resembles pea size pieces.

Slowly add in the ice-cold water until the dough starts to come together. Once the dough starts to come together place dough onto a counter and use your hands to combine the dough.

Split the dough in half and place onto a floured surface and roll out the pie crust to fit your pie pan. If the dough starts to stick to the rolling pin, sprinkle a little flour on top.

Transfer the rolled-out crust to your pie pan, mold, or cut with cookie cutters pressing it gently to fit the bottom and sides.

Trim any excess dough hanging over the edges of the pie pan and crimp or decorate the edges as desired.

