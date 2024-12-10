Lobster Monsieur
The owner of Smack Shack, Chef Josh Thoma, makes Lobster Monsieur.
2 pieces sliced milk bread (or brioche) buttered and griddled
4 pickle slices
2 slices prosciutto
3 oz. lobster (warmed in butter)
2 oz. cheese fondue*
2 oz. shredded American cheese
Assemble from the bottom up: slice of milk toast, pickles, prosciutto, lobster, cheese fondue, slice of milk toast, shredded cheese
Once assembled, place in a pan and put in the oven using the broil setting to lightly melt and brown the cheese
*Cheese fondue: 3 parts shredded American cheese to 1 part taleggio cheese with a splash of red wine vinegar, melted in a double boiler.