TCL reporter Kelli Hanson introduces us to Heaven Gluten Free Bakery, owned by Ukranian refugees Vlad in Polina. All of Heaven’s bread products are naturally fermented without any yeast, dairy, soy, eggs or preservatives.

You can buy their products online at https://heavenglutenfree.com/ or at The Wedge Co-Op in Lyndale and Linen Hills. Heaven Gluten Free offers 2-day nationwide shipping and delivery within a 20-mile radius from downtown Minneapolis.

Donate to their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-heaven-gluten-free-bakery-from-shutting-its-doors.