5 Eyewitness News anchor Paul Folger gives us his simple and delicious grilled sausage and veggies recipe. Monday Night Meal is sponsored by Nordic Ware.

Grilled Sausages and Veggies Recipe

Fresh Sausages from Kramarczuk’s or Kielbasa

2 Red Peppers

2 Yellow Squash

2 Zucchini

¾ cup Apricot or Peach Jam

½ cup Soy Sauce

2 to 3 inch peeled, sliced fresh ginger

4 cloves garlic

Red Pepper Flakes or Franks Red to taste.

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the grill. Slice the veggies into similar sizes. I like them halved about 3 inches long. Mix the sauce ingredients in a blender. Then heat that mixture on the stove. Once warmed pour about ¼ cup of the mixture on veggies and then grill them along with sausages. When they are grilled to your liking take them off the grill, place everything on a serving platter pour the rest of the mixture on everything.