Fish Fry Recipes
It’s lake season in Minnesota and that means it’s also fishing season! Chef Terry John Zila gives us his fish fry recipe perfect for sunnies and crappies!
Whitefish Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
½ pound cooked whitefish fillets, cooked & flaked, chilled
8 ounces. cream cheese at room temp.
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup mayo
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon minced fresh dill
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish sauce
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
a pinch of Old Bay seasoning
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Instructions:
1. Cream the softened cheese in a bowl until just smooth.
2. Add the sour cream, mayo, lemon juice, dill & parsley, horseradish, salt & pepper, Old Bay and Worchestershire, and fold it all together.
3. Add the flaked fish mix until blended.
4. Cover with wrap and refrigerate overnight it to set up & to allow the flavors to blend.
Serve with your favorite crackers