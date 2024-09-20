Fall flavored chili

Megan Sheley shows us how to make her creamy pumpkin chicken chili.

Recipe:

Ingredients

1.5 pounds chicken breast shredded

1.5 cup chopped poblano peppers 2 smaller peppers

1.5 cup chopped white onion

1.5 cup chopped butternut squash or pumpkin

1.5 cup frozen corn – Megan uses the fire roasted corn from Trader Joe’s

1 clove minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1.5 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cayenne

1 14.5oz can fire roasted tomatoes

1 4oz can green chilis

3 cups chicken broth

1 can pumpkin purée

8 oz block of cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar for topping

1 jalapeno – sliced for topping

1/2 cup green onions, chopped for topping

Instructions

Decide how you’re going to get shredded chicken – do it yourself, buy pre-shredded, rotisserie chicken, etc. Read above in the recipe blog for more details on this!

Dice your onion and poblano pepper into small pieces and set aside. In a large soup pot, set the heat to medium. Drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil and let heat for a bit. Add in your onion and poblano pepper and let sauté for 5-6 minutes.

While sauteing, get your cubed pumpkin or butternut squash and cut into even smaller pieces. I bought store-bought butternut squash cubes and cut them into small bite sized pieces.

Add your pumpkin or butternut squash to your pot, stir and cover for 5-6 minutes.

While your lid is on, mix up your spices in a small bowl – salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder, cayenne, and cinnamon. Add your spices and minced garlic to your veggies in the pot. Stir well to coat your veggies

Add your canned pumpkin, canned tomatoes, frozen corn, green chilis, veggie broth, and shredded chicken to your pot and stir well. Cover for 10 minutes and simmer on low.

After simmering, add in your block of cream cheese – submerge into your soup to melt it. Cover again for 6-8 minutes to fully soften.

Cut up your green onions and jalapeno and shred your white cheddar if you bought a block. After the 6-8 minutes is up, stir your soup well and remove from heat Serve and top with green onions, fresh jalapenos, and shredded white cheddar. Enjoy!



Toppings

top with white cheddar cheese, green onions, fresh jalapeno or try cilantro, pumpkin seeds, black pepper or homemade croutons