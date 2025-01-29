The Market at Malcol Yards has a new restaurant and it brings Asian-inspired cuisine. Flip Koumalasy, one of the co-owners of EggFlip shows us one of their signature dishes.

EggFlip Korean Inspired Sandwich

Eggs: 2 large eggs per serving

Bread: Thick slices of Milk bread, French bread, white bread, brioche (your choice)

Cheese: American, cheddar, provolone, or Swiss (your choice)

Fillers: Ham, bacon, beef bulgogi, avocado, grilled onions, sausage patties (your choice)

Chives: For garnish

Butter: Toast your bread Optional Sauces:



Spicy Mayo Sauce:

1 ½ tablespoons sriracha

2 ½ tablespoons mayo

1 teaspoons sugar



Gochujang Sauce:

1 ½ tablespoons Gochujang paste

2 ½ tablespoons mayo

1 teaspoons sugar

1. Make the Sauces: In separate bowls, mix together the ingredients for the Spicy Mayo sauce and the Gochujang sauce. Set aside.

2. Toast the Bread: Melt butter in a large pan. Toast both sides of the bread slices until golden brown. Set aside.

3. Prepare the Scrambled Eggs: In a bowl, beat eggs with a half a teaspoon of salt.

Heat a pan over medium-low heat, melt the remaining butter, and pour in the eggs.

Gently stir with a flat spatula until the eggs start to set. Turn off the heat and let residual heat finish cooking the eggs.

4. Assemble the Sandwich: Spread your choice of sauce (sriracha mayo or sweet mayo) on the inside of the toasted bread slices. Layer cheese on one slice of bread, then add the scrambled eggs. Add your preferred fillers (ham, bacon, bulgogi, avocado, grilled onions, or sausage patties).



5. Finish and Serve: Drizzle extra sauce (Spicy Mayo or Gochujang Sauce) over the toppings. Sprinkle with fresh chives or parsley for garnish.

