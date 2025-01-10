Cozy Cooking Challenge: Spicy Mac & Cheese

Producer Betsy shares her recipe that was adapted from @stealth_health_life on Instagram for a spicy mac & cheese with chicken.

Ingredients:

10 oz chicken breast

1/2 packet ranch seasoning

10 grams hot honey

1 tsp chopped fresh dill

Garlic powder, black pepper and red chili flakes to taste

2 sweet onions

2 jalapeños or fresno chilis

3 cloves minced garlic

2/3 cup chicken bone broth

¼ cup Mozzarella Cheese

High: 2 – 3 hours OR Low: 3 – 4 hours

Blended sauce:

1 cup 2% cottage cheese

50 grams parmigiano reggiano

140 ml fat free milk

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Nutritional Yeast to taste

225 grams pasta

4 slices centercut bacon

Cook bacon until desired crispiness for topping

Instructions:

Cook down onions and Jalapeno until soft, add in minced garlic in last few minutes Add in bone broth and cook until almost entirely dissolved Add raw chicken, ranch seasoning, honey, other seasonings to taste Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 3 hours Add in blended sauce and half cooked pasta Stir to combine, and let cook for 10 more minutes Top with crumbled bacon and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and enjoy!

