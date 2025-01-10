Cozy Cooking Challenge: Spicy Mac & Cheese
Producer Betsy shares her recipe that was adapted from @stealth_health_life on Instagram for a spicy mac & cheese with chicken.
Ingredients:
10 oz chicken breast
1/2 packet ranch seasoning
10 grams hot honey
1 tsp chopped fresh dill
Garlic powder, black pepper and red chili flakes to taste
2 sweet onions
2 jalapeños or fresno chilis
3 cloves minced garlic
2/3 cup chicken bone broth
¼ cup Mozzarella Cheese
High: 2 – 3 hours OR Low: 3 – 4 hours
Blended sauce:
1 cup 2% cottage cheese
50 grams parmigiano reggiano
140 ml fat free milk
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Nutritional Yeast to taste
225 grams pasta
4 slices centercut bacon
Cook bacon until desired crispiness for topping
Instructions:
- Cook down onions and Jalapeno until soft, add in minced garlic in last few minutes
- Add in bone broth and cook until almost entirely dissolved
- Add raw chicken, ranch seasoning, honey, other seasonings to taste
- Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 3 hours
- Add in blended sauce and half cooked pasta
- Stir to combine, and let cook for 10 more minutes
- Top with crumbled bacon and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and enjoy!