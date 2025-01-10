Cozy Cooking Challenge: Spicy Mac & Cheese

By KSTP

Producer Betsy shares her recipe that was adapted from @stealth_health_life on Instagram for a spicy mac & cheese with chicken.

Ingredients:

10 oz chicken breast
1/2 packet ranch seasoning
10 grams hot honey
1 tsp chopped fresh dill
Garlic powder, black pepper and red chili flakes to taste
2 sweet onions
2 jalapeños or fresno chilis
3 cloves minced garlic
2/3 cup chicken bone broth
¼ cup Mozzarella Cheese

High: 2 – 3 hours OR Low: 3 – 4 hours

Blended sauce:

1 cup 2% cottage cheese
50 grams parmigiano reggiano
140 ml fat free milk
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Nutritional Yeast to taste

225 grams pasta
4 slices centercut bacon
Cook bacon until desired crispiness for topping

Instructions:

  1. Cook down onions and Jalapeno until soft, add in minced garlic in last few minutes
  2. Add in bone broth and cook until almost entirely dissolved
  3. Add raw chicken, ranch seasoning, honey, other seasonings to taste
  4. Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 3 hours
  5. Add in blended sauce and half cooked pasta
  6. Stir to combine, and let cook for 10 more minutes
  7. Top with crumbled bacon and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and enjoy!