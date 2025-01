Five Eyewitness News anchor, Leah McLean shares her super easy chicken wild rice soup in the slow cooker recipe.

2 cups of cooked wild rice

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

1 can of chicken stock

half an onion, chopped

two carrots, chopped.

Throw everything in the slow cooker and leave it on all day.

