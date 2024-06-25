Clay Coyote Pottery

Clay Coyote is a family-owned business that makes handmade flameware pottery that can handle temperature changes. Morgan Baum from Clay Coyote shows how they use their Grill Basket to make chicken fajitas.

CHICKEN FAJITAS RECIPE

Ingredients:

○ 2 Chicken Breasts, Sliced Thin

○ 1 Medium Sweet Onion, Sliced Thin

○ 1 Jalapeño, Sliced Thin

○ 2 Bell Peppers (Red or Yellow), Sliced Thin

○ 2 Tablespoons Fajita Spice (a blend of Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Turkish Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic, Celery, Mexican Oregano, Basil, Nutmeg, Cumin, Marjoram, Thyme and Rosemary)

○ 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil (other oils can be substituted)



Process:

○ Cut up chicken into strips the size of your index finger

○ Cup up onions and peppers to be size of index or pinky finger

○ Cut up jalapeño into 6-8 strips

○ Toss in oil and fajita spices

○ Put all of it into your grill basket (use cookie sheet to prevent dripping) and place on grill over medium-high heat for 20 minutes (stir once at 10 minute marker).

○ The chicken will be moist and fully cooked, the peppers will be soft, and the onions will caramelize.

○ Using a hot pad, transfer the grill basket to a cookie sheet and bring it in to serve hot, sizzling, fajitas right at your dinner table.

