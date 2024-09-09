Chef School with Thomas Boemer

Thomas Boemer is the man behind Revival, some of the best southern cooking in the state. He joins us with lessons on eggs.

Hard boiled eggs method

Bring 8qt pot up to simmer

Pull eggs out directly from the fridge and place in water with a spoon. Cover and let water return to a simmer then turn on low. Remove eggs in 6 min for runny yolk, 8min for jelly yolk, and 12 min for fully cooked. Once removed place directly in ice water and let cool for 30 min to an hour. Peel eggs under a running trickle of water or submerged in a bowl filled with water.



Egg salad

6 large eggs

¼ cup mayo

2 tsp spicy brown mustard

½ cup finely diced celery

1 tbl chopped parsley

1 tsp salt

½ tsp celery salt

½ tsp sugar

3 dash of hot sauce

Remove yolks from cooked eggs and mix in a bowl with the mayo,mustard, salt, sugar, and hot sauce. Chop all whites and add to the mixture with the celery and parsley. Let sit refrigerated for 30 min to an hour.



Deviled eggs

6 large eggs

3 tbl mayo

1 tsp sriracha

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp dijon mustard

½ tsp salt

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp sugar

¼ cup chopped chives

Cut hard boiled eggs in half and remove the yolks. Add yolks in a bowl with all ingredients and mix to a smooth paste. Add to the piping bag, fill the halved egg whites, and garnish with chives.