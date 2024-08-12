Butter Bundt Cake w/ Spiced Rum Butter Sauce

It’s National Butter Cake Day! Nance Burgeson helps us celebrate!

Butter Bundt Cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 cup butter (room temperature) (no substitute)

1 cup buttermilk (room temperature)

4 large eggs (room temperature)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. spiced rum (optional)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour or use baking spray to coat a 12 cup bundt pan.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In another bowl whisk together butter, buttermilk, eggs and vanilla and rum(optional).

Add dry ingredients to the liquids mixing on low speed until well blended. Continue beating for 3 minutes at medium speed.

Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour or until tested done.

While cake is baking begin to make the butter sauce.

Butter Sauce

3/4 cup granulated sugar

5 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp water

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. spiced rum (optional)



(Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Heat over medium heat. Bring the sauce to a boil and reduce heat.

Stir 1-2 minutes longer to make sure all sugar is dissolved.



Remove the cake from the oven placing on a cooling rack.

Immediately, prick holes in the cake while it is still hot.

A bamboo skewer will work nicely for this process. Skewer about 40 holes over top of cake.

Do not press skewer all the way to the bottom of the cake.

Slowly and evenly spoon or pour butter sauce over the holes. Reserve some of the glaze for later.

Leave cake in pan for about 30 minutes to allow butter to set into the cake.

Remove to a serving plate and brush warm cake with remaining glaze.

Prior to serving dust with powdered sugar.