6/28 Movie Trip

As June comes to an end, Paul McGuire Grimes from Paul’s Trip to the Movies, along with JC Lippold, gives us their pride movie picks that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories.

30 LGBTQ+ Films to Watch

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

All of Us Strangers (2023)

Angels in America (2003)

Anything’s Possible (2022)

The Birdcage (1996)

Boy Erased (2018)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Bros (2022)

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Camp (2003)

Carol (2015)

The Celluloid Closet (1995)

Disclosure (2020)

Fire Island (2022)

The Hours (2002)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Mattachine Family (2024)

Milk (2008)

Moonlight (2016)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

The Normal Heart (2014)

Paris is Burning (1990)

The Queen (1968)

Red, White, & Royal Blue (2023)

Rope (1948)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Weekend (2011)