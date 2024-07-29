12 Days of Grilling: Skewers

Today kicks of 12 days of grilling! Dr. Cara Haden is a swine veterinarian who gives us her recipe for skewers.

Follow Dr. Haden on TikTok.

Skewers Recipes

Ingredients:

-Bacon – 15 slices cut in half

-Pineapple – 10 chunks

-Brussel Sprouts – 5 sprouts cut in half

-Little smokies – 10 whole

-1/2 cup dark brown sugar

-2 tablespoons soy sauce

-2 tablespoons pineapple juice

Directions: Soak wooden skewer in water. Cut fresh pineapple into small chunks. Cut Brussel sprouts in half. Wrap pineapple in bacon and add to skewer. Wrap halved Brussel sprouts in bacon and add to skewer. Wrap whole little smokies in bacon and add to skewer. Mix ½ cup dark brown sugar with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice. Brush the mixture onto the skewers and grill until the bacon is crispy. Serve on the skewers or plated with a toothpick.

