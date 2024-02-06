So Minnesota: Sheldon Theatre in Red Wing

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on April 4, 2022.

It’s a Minnesota town known for shoes, but it’s also home to a historic theater.

Red Wing’s Sheldon Theatre has stood the test of time.

“The Sheldon has survived a lot over the years,” said Leah Adams with the Sheldon Theatre.

The Sheldon’s history dates back to businessman Theodore Sheldon. When Sheldon died in 1900, his will required that half of his estate should be given to the city of Red Wing. The Sheldon Theatre opened in 1904.

“It wasn’t the first one in the country, but apparently it was the first municipal theater west of the Mississippi,” Adams said.

The Sheldon survived two fires and an explosion over the last century. It has proven that “The show must go on.”

“You can hear people talk and it’s a treasure,” Adams said. “It’s like Red Wing’s living room. It just says that place is so important to people and it’s a real Minnesota place.”