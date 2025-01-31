So Minnesota: Cecil’s Deli

There’s one St. Paul restaurant that’s been serving up tasty sandwiches for decades.

Cecil’s Deli opened in 1949 in the Highland Park neighborhood.

“It’s one of the places that’s always the same,” owner Evana Hershkowitz said. “You come, and you know what to expect. You know it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be chaotic. The guy at the front is going to be yelling at you, but it’s out of love.”

Cecil and Faye Glickman opened the Jewish deli, and it’s been in the family ever since. Cecil’s is the oldest deli in Minnesota.

“When Cecil started, there was about 11 other delis just in the Highland area, and here we are 75 years later, and we’re the only one left,” Hershkowitz said.

Cecil’s is known for its savory sandwiches and tasty matzo ball soup.

“We call matzo ball soup the Jewish penicillin,” Hershkowitz said. “Matzo ball soup is going to help you feel better when you’re sick or when you’re sad or when you’re happy. Whatever it is, it’s there for you.”

You can find all of Joe Mazan’s So Minnesota stories HERE.