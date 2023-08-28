5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Bake Off on Twin Cities Live at the fair

On Monday, three people from the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS team — anchor Paul Folger, reporter Pafoua Yang and meteorologist Matt Serwe — competed in the second annual Bake Off on Twin Cities Live at the fair.

Last year, anchor and reporter Kirsten Swanson won the first bake-off with a green chili and cheddar apple pie.

This year, Yang made a homemade apple pie using Granny Smith and Honeycrisp apples with an all-butter crust. Folger went the savory route with a tomato pie turned tart, and Serwe baked a bourbon apple pie with salted caramel topping.

Watch to see who won the 2023 Bake Off and check out the recipes for today’s pies HERE.