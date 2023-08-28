2nd Annual 5 Eyewitness News Bake Off at the Fair

Some familiar faces from 5 Eyewitness News joined us on the fairgrounds for our second State Fair bake off.

Matt’s recipes:

Pie, via Food Network: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/bourbon-apple-pie-3562667

Salted caramel: https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/homemade-salted-caramel-recipe/#tasty-recipes-68127

Paul’s recipe:

Lou Ann’s Tomato Pie

Ingredients

9 Inch Pie Crust, unbaked

1.5 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

2 to 3 Large Garden Tomatoes (I like one red, one yellow) thinly sliced

2 to 3 Roma Tomatoes thinly sliced

Mix 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper and 3 teaspoons dried basil

Garlic Powder to taste

1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

3/4 Cup Mayonnaise

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Slice tomatoes and put them on paper towel to remove excess moisture. Let sit there til ready to use.

Once oven is to temperature, take pie crust and fork prick on the bottom and sides.

Then bake this partially for 12 minutes.

Take out and sprinkle 1/2 cup of your cup and half of mozzarella on the bottom.

Let cool a bit.

Mix remaining cup of mozzarella and 1/4 cup parmesan with mayonnaise.

Then layer tomatoes in pie crust and sprinkle with salt, pepper, basil mixture.

Then spread cheese/mayo combo.

Then another layer of tomatoes and salt, pepper, basil mixture.

Then spread cheese/mayo combo.

Do this til pie crust is filled. (I like to save the best slices of red, yellow and Roma for final layer. Then you have big, small and yellow and red. It looks nice.

Bake this 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with basil.

