5 AT THE FAIR: Rachel Visser, 71st Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Visser of Hutchinson, representing McLeod County, was crowned the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Thursday night.

On top of a sash and tiara, she gets the distinction of having her likeness carved into a block of butter, on display at the Dairy Building.

Visser shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS how it feels to be crowned the 71st Princess Kay and explained what responsibilities come with her royal title.

