Finnegan’s at the Fair

Patty Morrissey shared a chili recipe using Finnegan’s Dead Irish Poet stout.

Recipe:

1.5 lbs lean ground beef

2 -14 oz cans stewed, peeled, sliced tomatoes

1 – 14 oz can tomato sauce

2 – 14 oz cans spicy chili beans (not kidney), drained

12 oz canned mushrooms, drained

1 jalapeno pepper to taste, diced (Can use other type of pepper you prefer)

1 medium onion, diced

1-2 tsp of chili powder, to taste

1 green bell pepper, chopped (or any color you prefer)

1 T olive oil

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp celery salt

2 tsp of brown sugar

½ tsp marjoram, crushed

12 oz FINNEGANS Dead Irish Poet extra stout

Brown the beef, pour off extra fat. In a soup pot, sauté peppers, onions, and mushrooms in olive oil until softened and starting to brown. Combine all ingredients and simmer 20 minutes while you enjoy a cold Dead Irish Poet (to clarify, this is beer. Jeez, people.)