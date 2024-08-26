Finnegan’s at the Fair
Patty Morrissey shared a chili recipe using Finnegan’s Dead Irish Poet stout.
Recipe:
1.5 lbs lean ground beef
2 -14 oz cans stewed, peeled, sliced tomatoes
1 – 14 oz can tomato sauce
2 – 14 oz cans spicy chili beans (not kidney), drained
12 oz canned mushrooms, drained
1 jalapeno pepper to taste, diced (Can use other type of pepper you prefer)
1 medium onion, diced
1-2 tsp of chili powder, to taste
1 green bell pepper, chopped (or any color you prefer)
1 T olive oil
1 tsp cumin
½ tsp celery salt
2 tsp of brown sugar
½ tsp marjoram, crushed
12 oz FINNEGANS Dead Irish Poet extra stout
Brown the beef, pour off extra fat. In a soup pot, sauté peppers, onions, and mushrooms in olive oil until softened and starting to brown. Combine all ingredients and simmer 20 minutes while you enjoy a cold Dead Irish Poet (to clarify, this is beer. Jeez, people.)