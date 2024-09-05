Apple Season in Minnesota

Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig stops by Minnesota Live to share some of her favorite fall apples to eat and cook with.

Related links:

Golden Fig

U of M Apple Varieties

Overnight Oats Recipe:

1 C old fashioned rolled oats

1 C almond milk

1 TB chia seeds

1 tsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

Shake of cinnamon

1 C diced apple

Squeeze of lemon

1 TB red walnuts

Combine oats, milk, chia, maple, vanilla bean paste and cinnamon.

Toss apples in lemon juice and stir into oats mixture.

Pour into jars and let sit overnight.

In morning top with walnuts and enjoy.