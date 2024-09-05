Apple Season in Minnesota
Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig stops by Minnesota Live to share some of her favorite fall apples to eat and cook with.
Overnight Oats Recipe:
1 C old fashioned rolled oats
1 C almond milk
1 TB chia seeds
1 tsp maple syrup
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
Shake of cinnamon
1 C diced apple
Squeeze of lemon
1 TB red walnuts
Combine oats, milk, chia, maple, vanilla bean paste and cinnamon.
Toss apples in lemon juice and stir into oats mixture.
Pour into jars and let sit overnight.
In morning top with walnuts and enjoy.