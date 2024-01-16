Walz set to announce infrastructure plan Tuesday

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce his 2024 infrastructure plan on Tuesday afternoon.

The most recent plan Walz signed was the largest the state has ever seen, a $2.6 billion law back in June. It included $501 million for water infrastructure and $403 million for transportation — mostly roads and bridges, but also $72 million for bus rapid transit. A list of the projects and funding amounts can be found in the online bill text.

RELATED: Capitol Update: GOP and DFL leaders announce infrastructure deal

Tuesday’s announcement for his new plan is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Others who are expected to attend the event include Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell as well as leaders and members of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council.

The 2024 legislative session starts on Feb. 12.

RELATED: Walz highlights proposed infrastructure projects in start of state tour

Check back for updates.