Walz, DFL leaders to celebrate nursing home funding

Gov. Tim Walz is continuing his state tour to highlight how funding approved during this year’s legislative session is benefitting different job sectors.

The governor and DFL leaders are scheduled to stop Tuesday afternoon at a nursing home in the north metro to spotlight the $173 million in direct funding Minnesota nursing homes started to receive this month.

That funding was part of the bonding bill deal that Republicans and DFL leaders reached in the final weekend of the session. Republicans had held out support of a bonding bill until that time, pushing for more funding for the state’s nursing homes.

Under the agreement, lawmakers earmarked an extra $300 million for nursing homes, including $173 million in direct payments, a $75 million grant program for recruiting and retaining workers, and $51 million for a temporary but daily rate add-on for 18 months. The direct payment money is split into two checks — one that was sent this month and another that will be sent next August.

