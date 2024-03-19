Republican candidate wins special election to fill former Rep. Daudt’s seat
Republican Bryan Lawrence won Tuesday’s special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Kurt Daudt.
Daudt resigned last month to join a lobbying group. He represented District 27B, which covers parts of Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties.
Lawrence beat DFL candidate Brad Brown for the seat.
Lawrence got 1,752 votes — 84.52%. 319 people voted for Brown and two people wrote in another name.
You can see the results here.