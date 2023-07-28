Rep. Dean Phillips considers presidential run in 2024

Congressman Dean Phillips is considering challenging President Joe Biden for his party’s nomination next year, his campaign manager confirmed.

Politico first reported that Phillips, 54, is meeting with donors next week after receiving inquiries about a possible presidential run.

Phillips, a moderate Democrat who represents the Minneapolis suburbs, has vocally questioned whether Biden, 80, is fit to run for a second term.

“I believe it’s time for a new generation,” Phillips told KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser in an interview last year.

According to the Politico report, Phillips would only consider a presidential campaign in the event President Biden’s health declines or his popularity falls significantly.